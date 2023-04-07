LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) is $33.38, which is $7.45 above the current market price. The public float for RAMP is 64.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAMP on April 07, 2023 was 569.56K shares.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP)’s stock price has increased by 2.87 compared to its previous closing price of 22.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RAMP’s Market Performance

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) has experienced a 9.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.43% rise in the past month, and a -0.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for RAMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.69% for RAMP stock, with a simple moving average of 3.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAMP

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAMP reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for RAMP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 15th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to RAMP, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

RAMP Trading at -1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAMP rose by +9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.54. In addition, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. saw -0.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAMP starting from JENSON WARREN, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $23.37 back on Mar 07. After this action, JENSON WARREN now owns 218,605 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., valued at $467,400 using the latest closing price.

JENSON WARREN, the PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $23.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that JENSON WARREN is holding 238,605 shares at $231,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.12 for the present operating margin

+72.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stands at -6.40. The total capital return value is set at -5.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.08. Equity return is now at value -11.80, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.45. Total debt to assets is 4.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.