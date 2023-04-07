Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LIND is 2.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) is $13.25, which is $4.55 above the current market price. The public float for LIND is 34.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.46% of that float. On April 07, 2023, LIND’s average trading volume was 311.61K shares.

LIND) stock’s latest price update

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND)’s stock price has decreased by -2.58 compared to its previous closing price of 8.93. however, the company has experienced a -6.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LIND’s Market Performance

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) has experienced a -6.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.92% drop in the past month, and a -3.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.36% for LIND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.46% for LIND stock, with a simple moving average of -3.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIND

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIND reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LIND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

LIND Trading at -13.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIND fell by -6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.83. In addition, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. saw 12.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIND starting from Lindblad Sven-Olof, who sale 14,585 shares at the price of $12.09 back on Feb 07. After this action, Lindblad Sven-Olof now owns 11,681,249 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., valued at $176,333 using the latest closing price.

Lindblad Sven-Olof, the Director of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., sale 24,033 shares at $12.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Lindblad Sven-Olof is holding 11,695,834 shares at $290,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.96 for the present operating margin

+22.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stands at -26.42. The total capital return value is set at -12.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.55. Equity return is now at value 77.50, with -14.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.