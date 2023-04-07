LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for LFST is 317.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LFST on April 07, 2023 was 601.72K shares.

LFST) stock’s latest price update

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST)’s stock price has increased by 0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 7.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LFST’s Market Performance

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has experienced a 9.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.18% rise in the past month, and a 78.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for LFST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.81% for LFST stock, with a simple moving average of 25.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFST stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LFST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LFST in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LFST reach a price target of $7.25. The rating they have provided for LFST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to LFST, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 17th of the previous year.

LFST Trading at 34.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +35.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFST rose by +9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.88. In addition, LifeStance Health Group Inc. saw 58.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFST starting from Mullins Kevin Michael, who sale 69,734 shares at the price of $7.61 back on Apr 04. After this action, Mullins Kevin Michael now owns 5,436,448 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc., valued at $530,676 using the latest closing price.

Qureshi Danish J., the of LifeStance Health Group Inc., sale 8,775 shares at $7.62 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Qureshi Danish J. is holding 4,655,802 shares at $66,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.98 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeStance Health Group Inc. stands at -25.08. The total capital return value is set at -11.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.78. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST), the company’s capital structure generated 31.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.97. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.