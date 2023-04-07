Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s (LNTH) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has gone up by 2.95% for the week, with a 10.45% rise in the past month and a 69.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.58% for LNTH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.63% for LNTH stock, with a simple moving average of 23.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) Right Now?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 242.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) is $108.38, which is $25.28 above the current market price. The public float for LNTH is 67.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNTH on April 07, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

LNTH) stock’s latest price update

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 83.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $120 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to LNTH, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

LNTH Trading at 19.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +13.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.17. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 63.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Montagut Etienne, who sale 3,684 shares at the price of $82.09 back on Apr 03. After this action, Montagut Etienne now owns 69,372 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $302,420 using the latest closing price.

Heino Mary Anne, the CEO of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 44,484 shares at $80.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Heino Mary Anne is holding 419,397 shares at $3,592,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.58 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stands at +3.00. The total capital return value is set at 8.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.35. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH), the company’s capital structure generated 130.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.71. Total debt to assets is 44.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.