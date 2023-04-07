Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s (LBAI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, LBAI stock has gone down by -3.42%, with a monthly decline of -19.03% and a quarterly plunge of -14.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.64% for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.30% for LBAI stock, with a simple moving average of -12.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) Right Now?

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.83.

The average price predicted for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) by analysts is $18.90, which is $4.72 above the current market price. The public float for LBAI is 61.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of LBAI was 279.68K shares.

LBAI) stock’s latest price update

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI)’s stock price has increased by 1.77 compared to its previous closing price of 14.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBAI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LBAI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LBAI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBAI reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for LBAI stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to LBAI, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

LBAI Trading at -16.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -13.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBAI fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.04. In addition, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. saw -14.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBAI starting from Gragnolati Brian, who purchase 4,355 shares at the price of $17.15 back on Mar 15. After this action, Gragnolati Brian now owns 28,203 shares of Lakeland Bancorp Inc., valued at $74,688 using the latest closing price.

Hanson James E. II, the Director of Lakeland Bancorp Inc., purchase 1,400 shares at $19.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Hanson James E. II is holding 31,199 shares at $26,698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. stands at +26.93. The total capital return value is set at 9.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.89. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI), the company’s capital structure generated 87.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.65. Total debt to assets is 8.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.