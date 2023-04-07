Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.95.

The public float for KRUS is 4.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.53% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of KRUS was 177.59K shares.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 56.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/21 that PepsiCo, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

KRUS’s Market Performance

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) has seen a -15.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.40% decline in the past month and a 14.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.67% for KRUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.87% for KRUS stock, with a simple moving average of -17.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRUS stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for KRUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRUS in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $70 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRUS reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for KRUS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to KRUS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

KRUS Trading at -11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares sank -17.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRUS fell by -15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.85. In addition, Kura Sushi USA Inc. saw 16.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.53 for the present operating margin

+15.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kura Sushi USA Inc. stands at -0.54. The total capital return value is set at -0.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.46. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS), the company’s capital structure generated 97.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.33. Total debt to assets is 45.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 56.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.