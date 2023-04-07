Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 49.75. but the company has seen a -4.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) Right Now?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42.

The public float for KLIC is 55.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.12% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of KLIC was 442.42K shares.

KLIC’s Market Performance

KLIC stock saw a decrease of -4.83% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.64% and a quarterly a decrease of 10.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.60% for KLIC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLIC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for KLIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KLIC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $59 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to KLIC, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

KLIC Trading at -6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLIC fell by -4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.74. In addition, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. saw 11.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLIC starting from Wong Nelson MunPun, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $53.80 back on Mar 17. After this action, Wong Nelson MunPun now owns 185,076 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., valued at $269,000 using the latest closing price.

Wong Lester A, the Chief Financial Officer of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $51.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Wong Lester A is holding 129,746 shares at $2,059,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLIC

Equity return is now at value 26.70, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.