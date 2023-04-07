Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KRYS is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) is $111.89, which is $29.73 above the current market price. The public float for KRYS is 20.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.56% of that float. On April 07, 2023, KRYS’s average trading volume was 202.39K shares.

KRYS) stock’s latest price update

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS)’s stock price has increased by 7.53 compared to its previous closing price of 78.48. However, the company has experienced a 6.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/29/21 that First Gene Therapy for Skin, From Krystal, Heals Wounded Kids

KRYS’s Market Performance

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) has experienced a 6.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.43% rise in the past month, and a 1.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for KRYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.10% for KRYS stock, with a simple moving average of 13.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRYS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KRYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRYS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $124 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRYS reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for KRYS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to KRYS, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on January 18th of the previous year.

KRYS Trading at 7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRYS rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.02. In addition, Krystal Biotech Inc. saw 6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRYS starting from ROSSI DINO A, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $83.25 back on Mar 01. After this action, ROSSI DINO A now owns 83,691 shares of Krystal Biotech Inc., valued at $3,329,972 using the latest closing price.

Krishnan Krish S, the President and CEO of Krystal Biotech Inc., sale 2,852 shares at $80.98 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Krishnan Krish S is holding 1,677,263 shares at $230,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRYS

The total capital return value is set at -21.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.77. Equity return is now at value -25.80, with -23.80 for asset returns.

Based on Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.68. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.