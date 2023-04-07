Knowles Corporation (KN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Knowles Corporation (KN) by analysts is $20.25, which is $3.23 above the current market price. The public float for KN is 89.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.46% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of KN was 727.02K shares.

KN) stock’s latest price update

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 16.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KN’s Market Performance

Knowles Corporation (KN) has experienced a -1.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.66% drop in the past month, and a -4.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for KN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.90% for KN stock, with a simple moving average of 3.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for KN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $17 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2022.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KN reach a price target of $25.50. The rating they have provided for KN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

KN Trading at -4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KN fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.42. In addition, Knowles Corporation saw 0.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KN starting from Crowley Daniel J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $13.97 back on Nov 02. After this action, Crowley Daniel J now owns 19,815 shares of Knowles Corporation, valued at $27,940 using the latest closing price.

Niew Jeffrey, the President & CEO of Knowles Corporation, sale 77,537 shares at $18.91 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Niew Jeffrey is holding 528,590 shares at $1,466,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.39 for the present operating margin

+39.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knowles Corporation stands at -56.24. The total capital return value is set at 7.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.16. Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -29.70 for asset returns.

Based on Knowles Corporation (KN), the company’s capital structure generated 6.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.10. Total debt to assets is 5.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Knowles Corporation (KN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.