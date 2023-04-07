Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) has gone down by -0.65% for the week, with a -0.97% drop in the past month and a 82.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.50% for KBAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.45% for KBAL stock, with a simple moving average of 57.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for KBAL is $12.50, which is $0.42 above the current market price. The public float for KBAL is 35.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume for KBAL on April 07, 2023 was 559.69K shares.

KBAL) stock’s latest price update

Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 12.26. however, the company has experienced a -0.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBAL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for KBAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KBAL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $80 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2022.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to KBAL, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

KBAL Trading at 31.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.93%, as shares sank -2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBAL fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.29. In addition, Kimball International Inc. saw 88.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KBAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.82 for the present operating margin

+31.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimball International Inc. stands at -2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.36. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Kimball International Inc. (KBAL), the company’s capital structure generated 40.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.79. Total debt to assets is 18.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.