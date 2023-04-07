Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) by analysts is $96.67, which is $56.53 above the current market price. The public float for KROS is 24.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of KROS was 225.76K shares.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS)’s stock price has increased by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 39.79. however, the company has experienced a -4.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KROS’s Market Performance

KROS’s stock has fallen by -4.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.32% and a quarterly drop of -12.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.97% for Keros Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.86% for KROS stock, with a simple moving average of -7.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KROS

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KROS reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for KROS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to KROS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

KROS Trading at -20.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -16.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KROS fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.69. In addition, Keros Therapeutics Inc. saw -16.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KROS starting from Lachey Jennifer, who sale 46,034 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Jul 15. After this action, Lachey Jennifer now owns 95,100 shares of Keros Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,381,020 using the latest closing price.

Lachey Jennifer, the Chief Scientific Officer of Keros Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,916 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Lachey Jennifer is holding 95,100 shares at $57,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KROS

The total capital return value is set at -42.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.23. Equity return is now at value -43.90, with -41.00 for asset returns.

Based on Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.56. Total debt to assets is 4.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.