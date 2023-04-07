JOYY Inc. (YY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.54.

The average price predicted for JOYY Inc. (YY) by analysts is $43.35, which is $19.62 above the current market price. The public float for YY is 52.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of YY was 645.21K shares.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY)’s stock price has increased by 0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 30.00. but the company has seen a -4.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that Chinese Regulators Are Scrutinizing Live-Streaming. These Stocks Are Falling.

YY’s Market Performance

JOYY Inc. (YY) has experienced a -4.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.82% drop in the past month, and a -23.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for YY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.38% for YY stock, with a simple moving average of 0.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YY

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YY reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for YY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to YY, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

YY Trading at -6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YY fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.61. In addition, JOYY Inc. saw -4.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.99 for the present operating margin

+37.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for JOYY Inc. stands at +5.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on JOYY Inc. (YY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.91. Total debt to assets is 10.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, JOYY Inc. (YY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.