JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 11.15. however, the company has experienced a -8.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Right Now?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for JELD is at 2.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for JELD is $12.68, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for JELD is 83.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume for JELD on April 07, 2023 was 541.21K shares.

JELD’s Market Performance

JELD’s stock has seen a -8.70% decrease for the week, with a -18.36% drop in the past month and a 3.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.11% for JELD stock, with a simple moving average of -6.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JELD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JELD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JELD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JELD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JELD reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for JELD stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to JELD, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

JELD Trading at -12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JELD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -16.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JELD fell by -8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.13. In addition, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. saw 15.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JELD starting from Turtle Creek Asset Management, who purchase 77,000 shares at the price of $12.32 back on Mar 15. After this action, Turtle Creek Asset Management now owns 310,600 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., valued at $948,340 using the latest closing price.

Turtle Creek Asset Management, the 10% Owner of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $12.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Turtle Creek Asset Management is holding 233,600 shares at $249,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JELD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.11 for the present operating margin

+18.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stands at +0.89. The total capital return value is set at 5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.74. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD), the company’s capital structure generated 266.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.69. Total debt to assets is 55.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.