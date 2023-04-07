International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) is 16.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMXI is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) is $29.25, which is $4.37 above the current market price. The public float for IMXI is 32.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. On April 07, 2023, IMXI’s average trading volume was 363.76K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IMXI) stock’s latest price update

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI)’s stock price has increased by 1.22 compared to its previous closing price of 24.58. but the company has seen a -3.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IMXI’s Market Performance

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) has seen a -3.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.56% decline in the past month and a 8.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for IMXI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.32% for IMXI stock, with a simple moving average of 6.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMXI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for IMXI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMXI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $21 based on the research report published on August 06th of the previous year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMXI reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for IMXI stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to IMXI, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 10th of the previous year.

IMXI Trading at 1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMXI fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.74. In addition, International Money Express Inc. saw 2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMXI starting from Lisy Robert, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $24.67 back on Mar 10. After this action, Lisy Robert now owns 382,260 shares of International Money Express Inc., valued at $3,700,469 using the latest closing price.

Rincon John, the Director of International Money Express Inc., sale 26,445 shares at $21.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Rincon John is holding 0 shares at $559,259 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.74 for the present operating margin

+10.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Money Express Inc. stands at +12.10. The total capital return value is set at 4.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.01. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Based on International Money Express Inc. (IMXI), the company’s capital structure generated 122.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.07. Total debt to assets is 35.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.