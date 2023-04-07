Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART)’s stock price has decreased by -0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 57.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Campbell Soup Names New CFO as It Looks to Continue Strong Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) is 26.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IART is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) is $59.00, which is $1.62 above the current market price. The public float for IART is 72.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.30% of that float. On April 07, 2023, IART’s average trading volume was 476.21K shares.

IART’s Market Performance

IART’s stock has seen a 1.52% increase for the week, with a 6.44% rise in the past month and a -1.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.62% for IART stock, with a simple moving average of 8.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IART

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IART reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for IART stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to IART, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

IART Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IART to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IART rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.04. In addition, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation saw 2.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IART starting from McBreen Michael J., who sale 1,843 shares at the price of $54.29 back on Mar 07. After this action, McBreen Michael J. now owns 28,796 shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, valued at $100,064 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS ROBERT T. JR., the EVP & President, TT of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, sale 1,566 shares at $55.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that DAVIS ROBERT T. JR. is holding 45,920 shares at $86,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IART

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+61.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation stands at +11.59. The total capital return value is set at 6.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.44. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART), the company’s capital structure generated 89.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.24. Total debt to assets is 41.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.