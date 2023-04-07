Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 76.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is 38.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ITGR is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) is $86.75, which is $10.44 above the current market price. The public float for ITGR is 32.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.35% of that float. On April 07, 2023, ITGR’s average trading volume was 374.56K shares.

ITGR’s Market Performance

The stock of Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) has seen a 0.54% increase in the past week, with a 0.22% rise in the past month, and a 11.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for ITGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.26% for ITGR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITGR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ITGR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ITGR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $86 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITGR reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for ITGR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 24th, 2023.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to ITGR, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

ITGR Trading at 3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITGR rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.44. In addition, Integer Holdings Corporation saw 11.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITGR starting from Dziedzic Joseph W, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $61.95 back on Dec 16. After this action, Dziedzic Joseph W now owns 122,378 shares of Integer Holdings Corporation, valued at $247,790 using the latest closing price.

BAILEY PAMELA G, the Director of Integer Holdings Corporation, sale 7,018 shares at $74.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that BAILEY PAMELA G is holding 49,544 shares at $519,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.85 for the present operating margin

+23.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integer Holdings Corporation stands at +4.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.83. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR), the company’s capital structure generated 71.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.58. Total debt to assets is 36.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.