Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP)’s stock price has increased by 2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 228.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INSP is 28.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INSP on April 07, 2023 was 324.23K shares.

INSP’s Market Performance

The stock of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) has seen a -1.68% decrease in the past week, with a -7.68% drop in the past month, and a -3.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for INSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.38% for INSP stock, with a simple moving average of 5.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INSP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $300 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INSP reach a price target of $308, previously predicting the price at $245. The rating they have provided for INSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to INSP, setting the target price at $287 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

INSP Trading at -7.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSP fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $239.26. In addition, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. saw -7.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSP starting from Ebeling Philip, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $275.00 back on Feb 16. After this action, Ebeling Philip now owns 243 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc., valued at $1,925,000 using the latest closing price.

Herbert Timothy P., the CEO and President of Inspire Medical Systems Inc., sale 11,715 shares at $275.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Herbert Timothy P. is holding 17,889 shares at $3,223,617 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSP

Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.