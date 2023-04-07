Insperity Inc. (NSP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Insperity Inc. (NYSE: NSP) is above average at 25.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.

The public float for NSP is 35.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NSP on April 07, 2023 was 220.59K shares.

NSP) stock’s latest price update

Insperity Inc. (NYSE: NSP)’s stock price has increased by 1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 119.39. however, the company has experienced a 1.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NSP’s Market Performance

NSP’s stock has risen by 1.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.75% and a quarterly rise of 9.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for Insperity Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.00% for NSP stock, with a simple moving average of 7.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSP

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSP reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $107. The rating they have provided for NSP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 12th, 2020.

NSP Trading at 1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSP rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.25. In addition, Insperity Inc. saw 6.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSP starting from RAWSON RICHARD G, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $125.74 back on Feb 17. After this action, RAWSON RICHARD G now owns 51,796 shares of Insperity Inc., valued at $754,440 using the latest closing price.

ALLISON JAMES D, the EVP of Gross Profit Operations of Insperity Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $124.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that ALLISON JAMES D is holding 40,380 shares at $624,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSP

Equity return is now at value 340.20, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Insperity Inc. (NSP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.