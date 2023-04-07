Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 70.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) is above average at 12.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) is $97.00, which is $27.44 above the current market price. The public float for NGVT is 37.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NGVT on April 07, 2023 was 259.88K shares.

NGVT’s Market Performance

NGVT stock saw a decrease of -0.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for Ingevity Corporation (NGVT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.68% for NGVT stock, with a simple moving average of -3.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGVT stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for NGVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NGVT in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $100 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NGVT reach a price target of $87, previously predicting the price at $89. The rating they have provided for NGVT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to NGVT, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

NGVT Trading at -12.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGVT fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.46. In addition, Ingevity Corporation saw -1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGVT starting from White Richard Allen JR, who sale 1,439 shares at the price of $81.00 back on Mar 07. After this action, White Richard Allen JR now owns 6,530 shares of Ingevity Corporation, valued at $116,559 using the latest closing price.

PLATT PHILLIP JOHN, the CAO & VP, Bus Transform Lead of Ingevity Corporation, sale 8,847 shares at $81.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that PLATT PHILLIP JOHN is holding 5,534 shares at $722,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.73 for the present operating margin

+32.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingevity Corporation stands at +12.70. The total capital return value is set at 16.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.14. Equity return is now at value 31.70, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ingevity Corporation (NGVT), the company’s capital structure generated 219.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.67. Total debt to assets is 55.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.