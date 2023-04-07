Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 53.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that Exxon to Sell Canadian Shale Gas Assets

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) Right Now?

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IMO is at 1.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IMO is $58.17, which is $9.3 above the current market price. The public float for IMO is 132.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.83% of that float. The average trading volume for IMO on April 07, 2023 was 444.42K shares.

IMO’s Market Performance

IMO stock saw an increase of 6.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.87% and a quarterly increase of 15.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.68% for IMO stock, with a simple moving average of 9.29% for the last 200 days.

IMO Trading at 6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMO rose by +6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.01. In addition, Imperial Oil Limited saw 9.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.26 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Oil Limited stands at +12.82. The total capital return value is set at 34.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.42. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO), the company’s capital structure generated 19.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.43. Total debt to assets is 10.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.