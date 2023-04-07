Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IMMR is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IMMR is $10.50, which is $2.12 above the current market price. The public float for IMMR is 31.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume for IMMR on April 07, 2023 was 370.00K shares.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR)’s stock price has increased by 1.58 compared to its previous closing price of 8.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMMR’s Market Performance

IMMR’s stock has risen by 0.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.02% and a quarterly rise of 11.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.31% for Immersion Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.46% for IMMR stock, with a simple moving average of 29.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMMR stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for IMMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMMR in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $11 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to IMMR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 29th of the previous year.

IMMR Trading at 9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMR rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.13. In addition, Immersion Corporation saw 20.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMR starting from Jose Francis, who sale 1,441 shares at the price of $7.68 back on Mar 10. After this action, Jose Francis now owns 28,032 shares of Immersion Corporation, valued at $11,067 using the latest closing price.

Akerman Aaron, the Chief Financial Officer of Immersion Corporation, sale 966 shares at $7.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Akerman Aaron is holding 45,301 shares at $6,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMR

Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.