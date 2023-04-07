Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) has seen a -0.41% decrease in the past week, with a -2.93% drop in the past month, and a -9.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for HII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for HII stock, with a simple moving average of -8.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) Right Now?

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) is $248.55, which is $40.37 above the current market price. The public float for HII is 39.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HII on April 07, 2023 was 428.62K shares.

HII) stock’s latest price update

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII)’s stock price has decreased by -0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 207.66. However, the company has experienced a -0.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HII stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HII by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HII in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $270 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HII reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for HII stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to HII, setting the target price at $245 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

HII Trading at -3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HII fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $205.31. In addition, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. saw -10.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HII starting from Hughes Edmond E. Jr., who purchase 44 shares at the price of $212.48 back on Mar 08. After this action, Hughes Edmond E. Jr. now owns 8,408 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., valued at $9,360 using the latest closing price.

Schuck Nicolas G, the Corp VP, Controller & CAO of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., sale 1,118 shares at $217.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Schuck Nicolas G is holding 1,781 shares at $242,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.83 for the present operating margin

+13.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. stands at +5.42. The total capital return value is set at 7.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.23. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII), the company’s capital structure generated 91.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.86. Total debt to assets is 28.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.