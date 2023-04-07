Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) has gone down by -1.17% for the week, with a -7.99% drop in the past month and a -3.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.01% for HLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.44% for HLI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI) Right Now?

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HLI is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HLI is $95.50, which is $9.91 above the current price. The public float for HLI is 49.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLI on April 07, 2023 was 419.56K shares.

HLI) stock’s latest price update

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 85.33. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/12/21 that FuboTV, Unity Software, Wendy’s: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of HLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HLI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HLI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $82 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLI reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $92. The rating they have provided for HLI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to HLI, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

HLI Trading at -8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLI fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.01. In addition, Houlihan Lokey Inc. saw -2.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLI starting from GOLD IRWIN, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $99.53 back on Nov 25. After this action, GOLD IRWIN now owns 0 shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc., valued at $497,650 using the latest closing price.

GOLD IRWIN, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Houlihan Lokey Inc., sale 9,185 shares at $98.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that GOLD IRWIN is holding 0 shares at $905,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Houlihan Lokey Inc. stands at +19.28. The total capital return value is set at 38.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.91. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI), the company’s capital structure generated 13.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.04. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.