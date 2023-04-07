Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) by analysts is $38.00, which is $5.68 above the current market price. The public float for HMN is 40.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of HMN was 245.55K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HMN) stock’s latest price update

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN)’s stock price has increased by 1.59 compared to its previous closing price of 32.80. However, the company has seen a 0.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HMN’s Market Performance

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) has seen a 0.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.39% decline in the past month and a -9.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for HMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.75% for HMN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HMN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HMN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $38 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HMN reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for HMN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 19th, 2022.

HMN Trading at -5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMN rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.46. In addition, Horace Mann Educators Corporation saw -10.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HMN starting from McClure Beverley J., who sale 560 shares at the price of $33.48 back on Apr 03. After this action, McClure Beverley J. now owns 20,020 shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation, valued at $18,749 using the latest closing price.

Sharpe Matthew P., the Executive Vice President of Horace Mann Educators Corporation, sale 3,478 shares at $33.99 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Sharpe Matthew P. is holding 54,353 shares at $118,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Horace Mann Educators Corporation stands at -0.19. The total capital return value is set at -4.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.15. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN), the company’s capital structure generated 46.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.76. Total debt to assets is 4.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.