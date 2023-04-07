Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, HTH stock has gone down by -3.15%, with a monthly decline of -12.21% and a quarterly plunge of -4.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.17% for Hilltop Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.97% for HTH stock, with a simple moving average of -2.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) is above average at 17.47x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) is $30.00, which is $3.01 above the current market price. The public float for HTH is 45.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HTH on April 07, 2023 was 394.30K shares.

HTH) stock’s latest price update

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH)’s stock price has increased by 0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 28.26. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTH

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to HTH, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

HTH Trading at -10.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTH fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.38. In addition, Hilltop Holdings Inc. saw -5.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTH starting from Feinberg Hill A, who sale 20,999 shares at the price of $32.09 back on Mar 08. After this action, Feinberg Hill A now owns 579,136 shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc., valued at $673,787 using the latest closing price.

Feinberg Hill A, the Director of Hilltop Holdings Inc., sale 9,001 shares at $32.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Feinberg Hill A is holding 600,135 shares at $291,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hilltop Holdings Inc. stands at +8.85. The total capital return value is set at 0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.13. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH), the company’s capital structure generated 71.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.53. Total debt to assets is 8.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.