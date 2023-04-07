Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK)’s stock price has increased by 1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 8.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) is 7.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HTBK is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) is $12.08, which is $5.42 above the current market price. The public float for HTBK is 58.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On April 07, 2023, HTBK’s average trading volume was 340.63K shares.

HTBK’s Market Performance

HTBK’s stock has seen a 2.71% increase for the week, with a -27.82% drop in the past month and a -34.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for Heritage Commerce Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.26% for HTBK stock, with a simple moving average of -30.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTBK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for HTBK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HTBK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $15 based on the research report published on October 31st of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTBK reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for HTBK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 28th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to HTBK, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

HTBK Trading at -23.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -22.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTBK rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.67. In addition, Heritage Commerce Corp saw -35.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTBK starting from DiNapoli Jason Philip, who purchase 3,660 shares at the price of $11.92 back on Mar 06. After this action, DiNapoli Jason Philip now owns 340,187 shares of Heritage Commerce Corp, valued at $43,609 using the latest closing price.

Moles Robert, the Director of Heritage Commerce Corp, sale 9,000 shares at $11.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Moles Robert is holding 43,560 shares at $107,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heritage Commerce Corp stands at +33.45. The total capital return value is set at 13.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.74. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK), the company’s capital structure generated 11.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.27. Total debt to assets is 1.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.