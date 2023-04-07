Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HELE is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HELE is $151.00, which is $61.51 above the current market price. The public float for HELE is 23.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.63% of that float. The average trading volume for HELE on April 07, 2023 was 451.75K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HELE) stock’s latest price update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 90.71. however, the company has experienced a -4.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/05/22 that Helen of Troy Cuts Full-Year Forecasts. Inflation Is Hitting Consumer Spending.

HELE’s Market Performance

HELE’s stock has fallen by -4.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.79% and a quarterly drop of -19.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.07% for Helen of Troy Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.62% for HELE stock, with a simple moving average of -20.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HELE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HELE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HELE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HELE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $126 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HELE reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for HELE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

HELE Trading at -14.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HELE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -14.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HELE fell by -4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.09. In addition, Helen of Troy Limited saw -19.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HELE starting from ABROMOVITZ GARY B, who sale 1,038 shares at the price of $209.00 back on May 05. After this action, ABROMOVITZ GARY B now owns 6,047 shares of Helen of Troy Limited, valued at $216,942 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HELE

Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.