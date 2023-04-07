Health Catalyst Inc.’s (HCAT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) has gone up by 11.16% for the week, with a -4.24% drop in the past month and a 23.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.12% for HCAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.23% for HCAT stock, with a simple moving average of 5.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HCAT is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HCAT is $15.77, which is $3.35 above the current market price. The public float for HCAT is 53.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.05% of that float. The average trading volume for HCAT on April 07, 2023 was 576.73K shares.

HCAT) stock’s latest price update

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT)’s stock price has increased by 1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 12.42. However, the company has experienced a 11.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCAT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HCAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HCAT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $16 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCAT reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for HCAT stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to HCAT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

HCAT Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCAT rose by +11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.81. In addition, Health Catalyst Inc. saw 19.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCAT starting from Alger Jason, who sale 2,967 shares at the price of $14.23 back on Mar 03. After this action, Alger Jason now owns 55,323 shares of Health Catalyst Inc., valued at $42,229 using the latest closing price.

Hunt Bryan Truman, the Chief Financial Officer of Health Catalyst Inc., sale 760 shares at $14.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Hunt Bryan Truman is holding 232,826 shares at $10,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.49 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Health Catalyst Inc. stands at -49.74. The total capital return value is set at -17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.73. Equity return is now at value -30.30, with -17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT), the company’s capital structure generated 58.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.85. Total debt to assets is 32.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.