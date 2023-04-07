Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE: HE)’s stock price has increased by 0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 38.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE: HE) Right Now?

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE: HE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HE is 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for HE is $38.50, which is $0.36 above the current price. The public float for HE is 108.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HE on April 07, 2023 was 443.68K shares.

HE’s Market Performance

HE stock saw a decrease of 2.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.74% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.87% for HE stock, with a simple moving average of -1.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $43 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HE reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for HE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to HE, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

HE Trading at -2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HE rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.68. In addition, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. saw -6.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HE starting from RUSSELL KEITH P, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $39.21 back on Mar 08. After this action, RUSSELL KEITH P now owns 23,447 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., valued at $392,120 using the latest closing price.

Hazelton Gregory C, the EVP & CFO of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., sale 22,000 shares at $42.25 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Hazelton Gregory C is holding 14,576 shares at $929,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.18 for the present operating margin

+10.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. stands at +6.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE), the company’s capital structure generated 153.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.51. Total debt to assets is 20.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.