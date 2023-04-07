Harsco Corporation (HSC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.08.

The public float for HSC is 77.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.46% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of HSC was 562.34K shares.

HSC) stock’s latest price update

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC)’s stock price has increased by 0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 6.36. but the company has seen a -4.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HSC’s Market Performance

Harsco Corporation (HSC) has experienced a -4.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.26% drop in the past month, and a -6.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for HSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.23% for HSC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HSC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HSC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on July 12th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSC reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for HSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

HSC Trading at -16.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -17.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSC fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.72. In addition, Harsco Corporation saw 1.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSC

Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -6.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Harsco Corporation (HSC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.