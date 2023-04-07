Haemonetics Corporation’s (HAE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) has seen a 2.69% increase in the past week, with a 4.87% gain in the past month, and a 9.19% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for HAE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.53% for HAE stock, with a simple moving average of 6.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) is 44.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HAE is 0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) is $100.14, which is $18.53 above the current market price. The public float for HAE is 50.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On April 07, 2023, HAE’s average trading volume was 414.16K shares.

HAE) stock’s latest price update

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 84.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for HAE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $90 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to HAE, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

HAE Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAE rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.03. In addition, Haemonetics Corporation saw 4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAE starting from Llorens Josep, who sale 2,391 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Jan 23. After this action, Llorens Josep now owns 17,234 shares of Haemonetics Corporation, valued at $215,190 using the latest closing price.

Basil Michelle L, the EVP and General Counsel of Haemonetics Corporation, sale 180 shares at $80.39 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Basil Michelle L is holding 32,455 shares at $14,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.20 for the present operating margin

+48.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haemonetics Corporation stands at +4.37. The total capital return value is set at 7.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.04. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Haemonetics Corporation (HAE), the company’s capital structure generated 111.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.74. Total debt to assets is 44.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.