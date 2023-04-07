Griffon Corporation (GFF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF)’s stock price has decreased by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 29.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GFF is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GFF is $50.60, which is $20.9 above the current price. The public float for GFF is 46.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFF on April 07, 2023 was 515.15K shares.

GFF’s Market Performance

GFF’s stock has seen a -5.32% decrease for the week, with a -19.03% drop in the past month and a -15.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for Griffon Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.93% for GFF stock, with a simple moving average of -10.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GFF by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for GFF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $40 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFF reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for GFF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to GFF, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

GFF Trading at -17.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFF fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.95. In addition, Griffon Corporation saw -17.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.94 for the present operating margin

+32.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Griffon Corporation stands at -10.10. The total capital return value is set at 16.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.84.

Based on Griffon Corporation (GFF), the company’s capital structure generated 369.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.70. Total debt to assets is 60.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 360.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Griffon Corporation (GFF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.