Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD)’s stock price has increased by 1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 5.27. however, the company has experienced a 1.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) by analysts is $11.00, which is $5.65 above the current market price. The public float for GLDD is 64.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of GLDD was 693.37K shares.

GLDD’s Market Performance

GLDD’s stock has seen a 1.13% increase for the week, with a -5.98% drop in the past month and a -8.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.90% for GLDD stock, with a simple moving average of -33.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLDD stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for GLDD by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for GLDD in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $4 based on the research report published on August 08th of the previous year 2016.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLDD reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for GLDD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2016.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to GLDD, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 24th of the previous year.

GLDD Trading at -8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLDD rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation saw -10.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLDD starting from Shipp Earl L, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.51 back on Mar 02. After this action, Shipp Earl L now owns 14,578 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, valued at $11,020 using the latest closing price.

Petterson Lasse, the CEO & President of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $9.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Petterson Lasse is holding 1,003,630 shares at $96,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.88 for the present operating margin

+7.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation stands at -5.25. The total capital return value is set at -0.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.48. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD), the company’s capital structure generated 112.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.89. Total debt to assets is 39.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.