Globant S.A. (GLOB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GLOB is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GLOB is $212.90, which is $62.95 above the current price. The public float for GLOB is 41.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLOB on April 07, 2023 was 423.42K shares.

GLOB) stock’s latest price update

Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB)’s stock price has increased by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 148.96. However, the company has seen a -7.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GLOB’s Market Performance

Globant S.A. (GLOB) has experienced a -7.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.76% drop in the past month, and a -6.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for GLOB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.76% for GLOB stock, with a simple moving average of -17.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLOB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLOB stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GLOB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLOB in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $240 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLOB reach a price target of $291. The rating they have provided for GLOB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to GLOB, setting the target price at $395 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

GLOB Trading at -7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLOB fell by -7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.58. In addition, Globant S.A. saw -11.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.58 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Globant S.A. stands at +8.36. The total capital return value is set at 14.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.27. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Globant S.A. (GLOB), the company’s capital structure generated 9.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.43. Total debt to assets is 6.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Globant S.A. (GLOB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.