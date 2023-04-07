Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI)’s stock price has increased by 1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 39.66. However, the company has seen a -4.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) is above average at 14.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) is $47.43, which is $9.33 above the current market price. The public float for GBCI is 110.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GBCI on April 07, 2023 was 624.34K shares.

GBCI’s Market Performance

GBCI stock saw a decrease of -4.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.18% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.75% for Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.56% for GBCI stock, with a simple moving average of -19.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBCI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GBCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GBCI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $51 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GBCI reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for GBCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to GBCI, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on February 19th of the previous year.

GBCI Trading at -10.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBCI fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.66. In addition, Glacier Bancorp Inc. saw -18.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBCI starting from COPHER RON J, who purchase 2,578 shares at the price of $38.74 back on Mar 13. After this action, COPHER RON J now owns 77,494 shares of Glacier Bancorp Inc., valued at $99,861 using the latest closing price.

Langel Craig A, the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD of Glacier Bancorp Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $40.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Langel Craig A is holding 86,457 shares at $201,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Glacier Bancorp Inc. stands at +31.90. The total capital return value is set at 7.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI), the company’s capital structure generated 105.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.36. Total debt to assets is 11.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.