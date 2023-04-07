Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES)’s stock price has decreased by -1.08 compared to its previous closing price of 13.00. However, the company has seen a -5.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Right Now?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GTES is at 1.54.

The public float for GTES is 281.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume for GTES on April 07, 2023 was 763.84K shares.

GTES’s Market Performance

The stock of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has seen a -5.86% decrease in the past week, with a -9.56% drop in the past month, and a 7.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for GTES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.06% for GTES stock, with a simple moving average of 8.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTES

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTES reach a price target of $13.50, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for GTES stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to GTES, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

GTES Trading at -5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTES fell by -5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.35. In addition, Gates Industrial Corporation plc saw 12.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTES starting from Neely Wilson S, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $10.84 back on Aug 30. After this action, Neely Wilson S now owns 37,103 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, valued at $32,505 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.06 for the present operating margin

+35.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gates Industrial Corporation plc stands at +6.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), the company’s capital structure generated 83.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.64. Total debt to assets is 36.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.