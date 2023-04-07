GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Experiences -3.38% Monthly Change

In the past week, GLOP stock has gone down by -1.78%, with a monthly decline of -3.38% and a quarterly surge of 34.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for GasLog Partners LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.50% for GLOP stock, with a simple moving average of 18.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) is above average at 4.83x. The 36-month beta value for GLOP is also noteworthy at 2.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GLOP is $8.73, which is $0.43 above than the current price. The public float for GLOP is 35.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. The average trading volume of GLOP on April 07, 2023 was 469.33K shares.

GLOP) stock’s latest price update

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 8.37. however, the company has experienced a -1.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLOP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GLOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLOP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6.50 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLOP reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for GLOP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2021.

GLOP Trading at -2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLOP fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, GasLog Partners LP saw 24.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.38 for the present operating margin

+55.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for GasLog Partners LP stands at +32.07. The total capital return value is set at 9.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on GasLog Partners LP (GLOP), the company’s capital structure generated 102.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.61. Total debt to assets is 48.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.