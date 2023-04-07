Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF)’s stock price has increased by 4.33 compared to its previous closing price of 107.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) Right Now?

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FOXF is 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FOXF is $131.00, which is $20.15 above the current price. The public float for FOXF is 42.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOXF on April 07, 2023 was 206.38K shares.

FOXF’s Market Performance

The stock of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) has seen a -5.22% decrease in the past week, with a -6.55% drop in the past month, and a 22.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for FOXF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.04% for FOXF stock, with a simple moving average of 12.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOXF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOXF stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for FOXF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FOXF in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $126 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FOXF reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for FOXF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

CL King gave a rating of “Buy” to FOXF, setting the target price at $157 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

FOXF Trading at -5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares sank -5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXF fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.30. In addition, Fox Factory Holding Corp. saw 22.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOXF starting from Humphrey Scott Randall, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $117.74 back on Feb 28. After this action, Humphrey Scott Randall now owns 12,007 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp., valued at $223,708 using the latest closing price.

DENNISON MICHAEL C., the Chief Executive Officer of Fox Factory Holding Corp., sale 7,500 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that DENNISON MICHAEL C. is holding 62,701 shares at $862,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.39 for the present operating margin

+32.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fox Factory Holding Corp. stands at +12.81. The total capital return value is set at 18.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.54. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF), the company’s capital structure generated 22.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.08. Total debt to assets is 14.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.