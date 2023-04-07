Ferrari N.V.’s (RACE) Stock: A 2.46% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, RACE stock has gone up by 1.13%, with a monthly gain of 0.85% and a quarterly surge of 25.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for Ferrari N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.46% for RACE stock, with a simple moving average of 23.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is above average at 68.78x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ferrari N.V. (RACE) is $293.21, which is $9.95 above the current market price. The public float for RACE is 116.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RACE on April 07, 2023 was 368.62K shares.

RACE) stock’s latest price update

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE)’s stock price has increased by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 270.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/18/23 that Ferrari Is a Luxury Stock. Here’s Why It Looks Like a Buy.

Analysts’ Opinion of RACE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RACE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RACE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RACE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $283 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RACE reach a price target of $230.60. The rating they have provided for RACE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

RACE Trading at 3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RACE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RACE rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $265.76. In addition, Ferrari N.V. saw 26.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RACE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.39 for the present operating margin

+48.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferrari N.V. stands at +18.30. The total capital return value is set at 24.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.33.

Based on Ferrari N.V. (RACE), the company’s capital structure generated 108.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.03. Total debt to assets is 36.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ferrari N.V. (RACE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.