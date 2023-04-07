Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FRT is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FRT is $116.59, which is $18.97 above the current price. The public float for FRT is 80.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRT on April 07, 2023 was 575.01K shares.

FRT) stock’s latest price update

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT)’s stock price has increased by 0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 97.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.41% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FRT’s Market Performance

FRT’s stock has risen by 2.41% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.87% and a quarterly drop of -4.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Federal Realty Investment Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.34% for FRT stock, with a simple moving average of -4.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRT stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for FRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRT in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $125 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRT reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $118. The rating they have provided for FRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to FRT, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

FRT Trading at -5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRT rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.27. In addition, Federal Realty Investment Trust saw -3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRT starting from WOOD DONALD C, who sale 1,891 shares at the price of $112.21 back on Feb 14. After this action, WOOD DONALD C now owns 198,819 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust, valued at $212,196 using the latest closing price.

WOOD DONALD C, the Chief Executive Officer of Federal Realty Investment Trust, sale 10,000 shares at $111.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that WOOD DONALD C is holding 200,710 shares at $1,112,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.75 for the present operating margin

+38.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Federal Realty Investment Trust stands at +35.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), the company’s capital structure generated 157.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.16. Total debt to assets is 56.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.