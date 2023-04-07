F5 Inc. (FFIV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 147.20. however, the company has experienced a 2.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) Right Now?

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for F5 Inc. (FFIV) is $164.70, which is $19.12 above the current market price. The public float for FFIV is 54.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FFIV on April 07, 2023 was 514.44K shares.

FFIV’s Market Performance

The stock of F5 Inc. (FFIV) has seen a 2.41% increase in the past week, with a 1.25% rise in the past month, and a 4.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for FFIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.57% for FFIV stock, with a simple moving average of -2.12% for the last 200 days.

FFIV Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIV rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.92. In addition, F5 Inc. saw 2.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIV starting from Locoh-Donou Francois, who sale 2,201 shares at the price of $144.90 back on Apr 03. After this action, Locoh-Donou Francois now owns 108,622 shares of F5 Inc., valued at $318,925 using the latest closing price.

WHITE ANA MARIA, the EVP and Chief People Officer of F5 Inc., sale 170 shares at $138.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that WHITE ANA MARIA is holding 36,798 shares at $23,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.50 for the present operating margin

+78.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for F5 Inc. stands at +11.95. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.21. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on F5 Inc. (FFIV), the company’s capital structure generated 26.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.21. Total debt to assets is 12.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, F5 Inc. (FFIV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.