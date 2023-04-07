Examining the Volatility of Nevro Corp.’s (NVRO) Stock

The stock of Nevro Corp. (NVRO) has gone down by -3.29% for the week, with a 10.72% rise in the past month and a -13.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.78% for NVRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.15% for NVRO stock, with a simple moving average of -15.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVRO is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NVRO is $44.50, which is $9.81 above the current price. The public float for NVRO is 34.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVRO on April 07, 2023 was 614.12K shares.

NVRO stock's latest price update

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.56 compared to its previous closing price of 35.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVRO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NVRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NVRO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVRO reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for NVRO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to NVRO, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

NVRO Trading at 1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVRO fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.53. In addition, Nevro Corp. saw -12.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVRO starting from Rashid Kashif, who purchase 2,250 shares at the price of $44.50 back on May 09. After this action, Rashid Kashif now owns 53,526 shares of Nevro Corp., valued at $100,126 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVRO

Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nevro Corp. (NVRO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.