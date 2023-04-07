Evaluating the Ups and Downs of The Cooper Companies Inc.’s (COO) Stock

The stock of The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) has seen a 1.31% increase in the past week, with a 11.03% gain in the past month, and a 9.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for COO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.01% for COO stock, with a simple moving average of 17.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE: COO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE: COO) is above average at 49.29x. The 36-month beta value for COO is also noteworthy at 0.90.

The public float for COO is 49.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.71% of that float. The average trading volume of COO on April 07, 2023 was 309.22K shares.

COO) stock’s latest price update

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE: COO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 373.60. but the company has seen a 1.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of COO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COO stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for COO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COO in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $375 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COO reach a price target of $375, previously predicting the price at $345. The rating they have provided for COO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 30th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to COO, setting the target price at $295 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

COO Trading at 7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COO rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $353.08. In addition, The Cooper Companies Inc. saw 12.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COO starting from Ricupati Agostino, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $370.00 back on Mar 31. After this action, Ricupati Agostino now owns 863 shares of The Cooper Companies Inc., valued at $370,000 using the latest closing price.

PETERSMEYER GARY S, the Director of The Cooper Companies Inc., sale 700 shares at $335.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that PETERSMEYER GARY S is holding 2,134 shares at $235,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.66 for the present operating margin

+60.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Cooper Companies Inc. stands at +11.66. The total capital return value is set at 5.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.22. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO), the company’s capital structure generated 41.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.52. Total debt to assets is 26.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In summary, The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.