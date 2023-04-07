Evaluating the Ups and Downs of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s (OSW) Stock

In the past week, OSW stock has gone down by -2.19%, with a monthly gain of 1.75% and a quarterly surge of 27.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.98% for OSW stock, with a simple moving average of 21.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Right Now?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OSW is 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OSW is $15.00, which is $3.39 above the current price. The public float for OSW is 54.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OSW on April 07, 2023 was 596.19K shares.

OSW) stock’s latest price update

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW)’s stock price has decreased by -1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 11.80. however, the company has experienced a -2.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSW stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OSW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OSW in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $13 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for OSW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to OSW, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

OSW Trading at 3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSW fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.53. In addition, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited saw 24.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSW starting from HEYER ANDREW R, who sale 14,536 shares at the price of $11.06 back on Feb 08. After this action, HEYER ANDREW R now owns 481,628 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, valued at $160,709 using the latest closing price.

HEYER ANDREW R, the Director of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, sale 14,453 shares at $11.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that HEYER ANDREW R is holding 100,000 shares at $159,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.83 for the present operating margin

+5.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stands at +9.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.57. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), the company’s capital structure generated 62.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.31. Total debt to assets is 31.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.