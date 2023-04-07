Evaluating the Ups and Downs of CONSOL Energy Inc.’s (CEIX) Stock

The stock of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has gone up by 4.13% for the week, with a 1.94% rise in the past month and a 3.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.24% for CEIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.29% for CEIX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Right Now?

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) is $79.67, which is $20.38 above the current market price. The public float for CEIX is 34.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CEIX on April 07, 2023 was 931.90K shares.

CEIX) stock’s latest price update

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 60.08. However, the company has seen a 4.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEIX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CEIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CEIX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEIX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CEIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 19th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CEIX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

CEIX Trading at 5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEIX rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.85. In addition, CONSOL Energy Inc. saw -8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEIX starting from Rothka John, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $64.34 back on Mar 03. After this action, Rothka John now owns 14,245 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc., valued at $128,680 using the latest closing price.

Brock James A, the Chief Executive Officer of CONSOL Energy Inc., sale 500 shares at $78.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Brock James A is holding 473,020 shares at $39,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.81 for the present operating margin

+40.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for CONSOL Energy Inc. stands at +20.32. The total capital return value is set at 56.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.13. Equity return is now at value 52.60, with 17.20 for asset returns.

Based on CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX), the company’s capital structure generated 34.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.74. Total debt to assets is 14.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.