Evaluating the Impact of 0.59 Increase on Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s (BHLB) Stock

In the past week, BHLB stock has gone down by -3.87%, with a monthly decline of -12.69% and a quarterly plunge of -19.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.89% for BHLB stock, with a simple moving average of -15.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) Right Now?

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BHLB is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BHLB is $27.67, which is $4.6 above the current market price. The public float for BHLB is 42.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.82% of that float. The average trading volume for BHLB on April 07, 2023 was 352.02K shares.

BHLB) stock’s latest price update

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: BHLB)’s stock price has increased by 0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 23.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.87% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/22 that Berkshire Hills Bancorp Names Brett Brbovic Interim CFO

Analysts’ Opinion of BHLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHLB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BHLB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BHLB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $29 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHLB reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for BHLB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to BHLB, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

BHLB Trading at -13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHLB fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.95. In addition, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. saw -19.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHLB starting from Mhatre Nitin J., who purchase 3,900 shares at the price of $24.62 back on Mar 15. After this action, Mhatre Nitin J. now owns 53,430 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc., valued at $96,015 using the latest closing price.

Hughes William H III, the Director of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc., purchase 190 shares at $26.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Hughes William H III is holding 7,163 shares at $4,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. stands at +20.37. The total capital return value is set at 9.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.47. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB), the company’s capital structure generated 19.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.50. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.