Evaluating the Impact of -0.04 Increase on Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (COLL) Stock

The stock of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) has seen a -3.61% decrease in the past week, with a -8.88% drop in the past month, and a -16.23% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for COLL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.35% for COLL stock, with a simple moving average of 10.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price predicted for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) by analysts is $36.25, which is $12.91 above the current market price. The public float for COLL is 33.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.20% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of COLL was 469.55K shares.

COLL stock's latest price update

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 23.50. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLL

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLL reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for COLL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2022.

COLL Trading at -9.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLL fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.98. In addition, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. saw 1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLL starting from Tupper Colleen, who sale 31,640 shares at the price of $23.77 back on Mar 15. After this action, Tupper Colleen now owns 105,420 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $752,165 using the latest closing price.

Dreyer Scott, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 13,324 shares at $26.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Dreyer Scott is holding 134,882 shares at $355,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.96 for the present operating margin

+45.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at -5.39. The total capital return value is set at 10.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.34. Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL), the company’s capital structure generated 363.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.45. Total debt to assets is 60.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.