Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) by analysts is $12.45, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for ZGN is 55.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ZGN was 264.42K shares.

ZGN) stock’s latest price update

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN)’s stock price has decreased by -5.96 compared to its previous closing price of 13.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZGN’s Market Performance

ZGN’s stock has fallen by -9.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.32% and a quarterly rise of 16.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.64% for ZGN stock, with a simple moving average of 9.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZGN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ZGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZGN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZGN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for ZGN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 29th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZGN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

ZGN Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZGN fell by -9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.16. In addition, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. saw 17.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.