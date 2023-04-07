Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Stock Sees a4.07 Increase

In the past week, ENV stock has gone up by 8.52%, with a monthly gain of 2.91% and a quarterly plunge of -0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Envestnet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.82% for ENV stock, with a simple moving average of 10.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ENV is 1.23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ENV is 52.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.62% of that float. On April 07, 2023, ENV’s average trading volume was 446.78K shares.

ENV) stock’s latest price update

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV)’s stock price has increased by 4.07 compared to its previous closing price of 59.72. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ENV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENV in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $71 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to ENV, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

ENV Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENV rose by +8.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.74. In addition, Envestnet Inc. saw 0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENV starting from O’Brien Shelly, who sale 8,800 shares at the price of $56.84 back on Mar 30. After this action, O’Brien Shelly now owns 23,709 shares of Envestnet Inc., valued at $500,192 using the latest closing price.

Cooper Barry D., the SVP, Head of Accounting Mgmt. of Envestnet Inc., sale 530 shares at $56.93 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Cooper Barry D. is holding 30,242 shares at $30,173 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.00 for the present operating margin

+12.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Envestnet Inc. stands at -6.53. The total capital return value is set at -1.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.44. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Envestnet Inc. (ENV), the company’s capital structure generated 137.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.94. Total debt to assets is 49.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Envestnet Inc. (ENV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.