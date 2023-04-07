EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT)’s stock price has increased by 1.69 compared to its previous closing price of 17.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.40% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) Right Now?

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 142.62x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) by analysts is $28.00, which is $9.74 above the current market price. The public float for ESMT is 153.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ESMT was 557.61K shares.

ESMT’s Market Performance

The stock of EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) has seen a -7.40% decrease in the past week, with a -11.45% drop in the past month, and a 3.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for ESMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.48% for ESMT stock, with a simple moving average of -8.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESMT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ESMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESMT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $31 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESMT reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ESMT stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ESMT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

ESMT Trading at -11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESMT fell by -7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.51. In addition, EngageSmart Inc. saw -1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESMT starting from Bennett Robert Paul, who sale 28,000 shares at the price of $17.25 back on Apr 05. After this action, Bennett Robert Paul now owns 851,877 shares of EngageSmart Inc., valued at $482,996 using the latest closing price.

Bennett Robert Paul, the Chief Executive Officer of EngageSmart Inc., sale 14,000 shares at $17.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Bennett Robert Paul is holding 838,925 shares at $241,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESMT

Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.